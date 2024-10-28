Skip to Main content
Lorenzo’s Bistro
0
Home
/
Big Man Burger
Big Man Burger
$0
EXTRA
Please select up to 1
Select...
gluten free
Please select up to 1
Select...
Add French fries
Please select up to 1
Select...
Add to Cart
1
2(4 OZ) PATTIES WITH CHEDDAR CHEESE, THICK CUT BACON, BBQ PULLED PORK ON A TOASTED BRIOCHE BUN.
Lorenzo’s Bistro Location and Hours
(845) 482-2118
5004 state route 52, Jeffersonville, NY 12748
Closed
•
Opens Friday at 8AM
All hours
This site is powered by
Terms of Service
|
Privacy Statement